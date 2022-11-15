Two dead in homicide on southside, authorities seeking suspect

TUCSON (KVOA) — Authorities are investigating a homicide that took place on Tucson's southside on Sunday.
Deputies were called to a business located in the 3900 block of S. 12th Ave in reference to a homicide.
Officers located two women with obvious signs of gunshot trauma inside the building.
They identified the victims as 42-year-old Sawsan Toma and 31-year-old Yvette Gutierrez.
They were pronounced dead at the scene.
Details are limited at this time, and the investigation is still ongoing.
Detectives are asking anyone with information to call 911 or 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous.