Two agencies investigating inmate who died in Pima County Jail

TUCSON (KVOA) - A man who died at Pima County jail is the same man who got into a bar fight on Tucson's westside last month firing a gun.
So far this year two inmates have died in the Pima County Jail.
The latest one 61-year-old Jose Flores who was booked on Jan. 16 after spending nearly a month in the hospital
Officer Frank Magos, a spokesman for Tucson police told News 4 Tucson, "Right now this is classified as a homicide."
That's one of the investigations conducted by Tucson police homicide.
The case goes back to December 18th, 2022 when Tucson police responded to a sports bar at Silverbell near Grant.
Jose Flores was kicked out of the bar for making racial slurs.
"We learned he returned armed with a rifle and that he was ultimately shot another patrol inside that business," Magos said.
Flores was taken to the hospital where he had surgery and was there for nearly a month.
When he was discharged on Jan. 16. Tucson police booked him into the Pima County Jail where he was charged on eight counts of aggravated assault and one count of terrorist threats.
"The investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made at this point we have spoke to everybody we believe had a role and was present at this incident detectives will present their findings to the county attorney's office once the investigation is complete," Magos added.
Pima County Sheriff's detectives are investigating the incident at the jail.
Officials said an autopsy was done, they are awaiting the results of toxicology before concluding their investigation.