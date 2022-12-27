 Skip to main content
Tucson Police searching for man who allegedly shot at officers Tuesday

  • Updated
TUCSON (KVOA) — Tucson Police attempted to conduct a traffic stop in midtown Tucson on Tuesday morning.

While conducting the traffic stop, the white SUV fled and led officers to a vacant lot.

The driver, 39-year-old Michael Anthony Caylor, fled on foot and fired shots at the uniformed officers.

No officers or members of the community were injured.

Detectives have obtained a warrant for his arrest for 3 count of aggravated assault on a peace officer.

Caylor is described as 5’11, 190lbs with green eyes.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

If he is located, do not approach him, and call 9-1-1 immediately.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should call 88-CRIME.

