Tucson Police searching for man who allegedly shot at officers Tuesday

TUCSON (KVOA) — Tucson Police attempted to conduct a traffic stop in midtown Tucson on Tuesday morning.
While conducting the traffic stop, the white SUV fled and led officers to a vacant lot.
The driver, 39-year-old Michael Anthony Caylor, fled on foot and fired shots at the uniformed officers.
No officers or members of the community were injured.
Detectives have obtained a warrant for his arrest for 3 count of aggravated assault on a peace officer.
Caylor is described as 5’11, 190lbs with green eyes.
He is considered armed and dangerous.
If he is located, do not approach him, and call 9-1-1 immediately.
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should call 88-CRIME.