 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO
8 PM MST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to near 55
mph expected. Areas of blowing dust with reduced visibilities
possible.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, South
Central Pinal County and Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 8 PM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Blowing dust with reduced visibilities could result in
difficult travel conditions in dust prone areas.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Tucson police officer needs your help after severely getting injured in line of duty

  • Updated
  • 0
police lights

TUCSON (KVOA) — The rookie officer has only been on the force for a year. The Erik Hite foundation is raising money to help with his recovery.

On Feb. 9th an officer responded to a call near the intersection of North Stone Ave  and Glenn Road where he saw a man laying in the street.

The officer used his patrol car as a shield to protect the man. Shortly after the driver, Edward Esquibel Jr., struck the officer with his SUV. The crash caused the officer to lose a part of his leg from the knee down.

"He's doing a phenomenal job of exhibiting some resiliency, amd just having a good mindset on the situation overall. I know particularly the outlook is like. Unfortunately I had to lose my leg, but I got to keep my life. So, incredibly positive mindset," said Mike Gamez, President of TPOA.

The 42-year-old is facing charges of aggravated assault and more. He was taken to the Pima County Jail.

if you want to donate to help the officer click here.

Tags

Recommended for you