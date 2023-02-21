Tucson police officer needs your help after severely getting injured in line of duty

TUCSON (KVOA) — The rookie officer has only been on the force for a year. The Erik Hite foundation is raising money to help with his recovery.
On Feb. 9th an officer responded to a call near the intersection of North Stone Ave and Glenn Road where he saw a man laying in the street.
The officer used his patrol car as a shield to protect the man. Shortly after the driver, Edward Esquibel Jr., struck the officer with his SUV. The crash caused the officer to lose a part of his leg from the knee down.
"He's doing a phenomenal job of exhibiting some resiliency, amd just having a good mindset on the situation overall. I know particularly the outlook is like. Unfortunately I had to lose my leg, but I got to keep my life. So, incredibly positive mindset," said Mike Gamez, President of TPOA.
The 42-year-old is facing charges of aggravated assault and more. He was taken to the Pima County Jail.
if you want to donate to help the officer click here.