Tucson Police investigating officer-involved shooting that left one man dead

TUCSON (KVOA) — This is the second Tucson Police officer involved shooting that has taken place this week.
Residents at the Las Villas De Kino apartments woke up, screaming and shouting as a man broke into a woman's apartment.
Neighbors tell News 4 Tucson they are not surprised by this morning's violent incident. They also said, criminal activity, including illegal drug use is normal.
Melina Campo says her kids see people laid out on the floor with fentanyl and have picked up syringes.
"At 2 a.m., a man and woman had a domestic violence altercation. The altercation escalated, and him and his neighbors got into a fight," said Campo.
Officers tell News 4 Tucson that when they got to the complex, the man was outside the woman's apartment with a knife.
They asked him to put the knife down and he refused.
"The suspects decided to go into the victim's apartment where the victim was hiding. At this point the officer discharged firearms striking the suspect," Tucson Police Department Public Information Officer Sergeant Gradillas said.
The man was pronounced dead after police tried to help save his life.
A resident who lives at the apartment complex said she doesn't feel safe there.
"We got notices on all of our doors saying do not open your doors because there are people going around impersonating maintenance men doing home invasion and assaulting people. That is scary to tell your children it's not the milkman or the mailman, its not even maintenance, it's someone here to hurt us," said Campo.
News 4 Tucson reached out to the management of the apartment complex and they said that they did not want to comment.
The Pima Critical Incident Team is now investigating the incident.
Investigators are also looking into an officer-involved shooting that happened Sunday night.
That incident happened near Oracle Road and Rillito Street.
The suspect was shot and killed after a standoff with police.