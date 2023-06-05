Tucson Police Department experiencing staffing issues

TUCSON (KVOA) — Currently, the Tucson Police Department is experiencing understaffing issues, which is why the city council is actively seeking solutions to enhance safety in tomorrow's council meeting.
The City of Tucson is facing a need for additional police officers, school resource officers, and street social workers.
However, the problem does not stem from insufficient funding to hire workers; instead, there is simply a lack of applicants.
One of the proposed solutions is to increase the recruitment of school safety resource officers to alleviate the workload of the TPD. That's why the city council aims to hire more safety resource officers specifically for schools, rather than having police officers respond to school-related incidents.
Resident Jason Millet stated, "They already have enough on their plate; they don't have time for trivial matters like that."
In some cases, TPD officers are responding to school incidents that are not life-threatening, which prevents the department from allocating more officers to handle dangerous crimes.
City Councilman of Ward 2, Paul Cunningham, expressed his thoughts, saying, "These school safety officers are required to call the police even for minor issues that only require administrative action. I would like to examine the program so that we don't have to pull someone off patrol duty to issue a ticket."
If this change is implemented, TPD will focus its response on schools that report serious matters related to physical and sexual abuse, as well as other crimes.