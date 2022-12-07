Tucson police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left one man dead

TUCSON (KVOA) — This is the second TPD officer involved shooting in two days.
People living at the Las Villas De Kino apartments woke up, screaming and shouting as a man broke into a woman's apartment.
Neighbors tell News 4 Tucson they are not surprised by this morning's violent incident. They also said, criminal activity, including illegal drug use is normal.
"Her kids see people laid out on the floor with fentanyl. They have picked up syringes," said resident Melina Campo.
"At two in the morning, a man was wild-n-out, he was tripping on his girl, they had a domestic violence altercation that got worse, him and neighbors got into a fight," said Campo.
Officers tell News 4 Tucson when they got to the complex, the man was outside the woman's apartment with a knife.
They asked him to put the knife down and he refused.
"The suspects decided to go into the victim's apartment where the victim was hiding . At this point the officer discharged firearms striking the suspect," Tucson Police Department Public Information Officer Sergeant Gradillas said.
The man died after police tried to help save his life. A resident who lives at the apartment complex said she doesn't feel safe there.
"We got notices on all of our doors saying do not open your doors because there are people going around impersonating maintenance men doing home invasion and assaulting people. That is scary to tell your children it's not the milkman or the mailman its not even maintenance at it's someone here to hurt us," said Campo.
News 4 Tucson reached out to the management of the apartment complex and they said that they did not want to comment.
Right now, the Pima Critical Incident Team is investigating.
Investigators are also looking into an officer-involved shooting that happened Sunday night.
That incident happened near Oracle Road and Rillito Street.
The suspect was shot and killed after a standoff with police.