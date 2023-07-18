Tucson man and woman charged with child abuse

TUCSON (KVOA) - A hoarding case has turned into something more that animals living in horrid conditions.
On July 13, Pima Animal Care Center was called by Tucson Police to impound 56 animals.
Also in the house three adults and four children.
The animals were brought here to PACC. PACC'S Animal Protection Services is investigating the case along with Tucson police who has now charged two adults with 4 counts of child abuse/neglect a class two felony.
The house is located in the 2500 block of East 19th street where Tucson Police responded on July 13.
It was a check welfare call.
Police tell News 4 Tucson the conditions inside the home were so concerning that four children had to be removed....
Also inside the home was 36-year-old Crystal Frost and 35-year-old Manuel Juarez.
Police said Juarez's sister was also there she is the mother of the four children.
Detectives from the Child Physical Abuse Unit charged Frost and Juarez with four counts of child abuse/neglect which is a class two felony.
DCS or Department of Child Services took custody of the children and removed them from the home.
This all comes after a hoarding investigation where PACC said they took in an 56 animals including dogs, cats, bearded dragons, and leopard geckos.
Monica Dangler is the Director of Animal Services.
"They came from a cruelty investigation that we were called out from Tucson police department. We found this house uninhabitable living situation for the animals so we impounded them."
Tucson police continues their investigation and additional charges are expected once PACC's Animal Protection Services completes their investigation.
The City of Tucson posted an orange sign on the front gate of the house. It says, "DO NOT ENTER Unsafe to Occupy."
As for the animals, PACC says some are available for adoption.