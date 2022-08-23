Tucson hookah lounge owner speaks out after man was fatally shot by police

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of South Central Arizona and Southeast Arizona,
including the following counties, in South Central Arizona, Pima.
In Southeast Arizona, Cochise.

* WHEN...Until 1045 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 737 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated between 0.50 and 1.50
inches of heavy rain due to thunderstorms along and near
Interstate 10, between Willcox and Vail. This will cause
small stream flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Tucson, Benson, Vail, St. David, Dragoon, Pearce-Sunsites,
Saguaro National Park East, Mescal, Cochise, Texas Canyon and
Kansas Settlement.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is
expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 1030 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 833 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated a thunderstorm with
heavy rain impacting areas near and south of the Sierrita
Mountains, including Arivaca Road between Arivaca and Arivaca
Junction with Interstate 19. This will cause small stream
flooding.
- This includes the following streams and drainages...
Bolas Blancas Wash, Cedar Creek, Peitas Wash, Sopori Wash,
Arroyo Seco, Cerro Prieto Wash, Altar Wash, Yellow Jacket
Wash, Papalote Wash, Champurrado Wash, Saucito Wash, Santa
Cruz River, Demetrie Wash, San Luis Wash, Las Guijas Wash,
Arivaca Creek, Fraguita Wash and Old Junction Wash.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Green Valley and Arivaca.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
East Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 1030 PM MST.

* At 725 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the southern and southwestern portions of the
Tucson Metro Area. Radar estimated between 0.75 and 1.50 inches of
rain has fallen between the Tucson International Airport to the
San Xavier Mission, and south to Pima Mine Road. Flash flooding is
ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Tucson, Sahuarita, Green Valley, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base,
Drexel Heights, Pascua Pueblo Yaqui Reservation, East Sahuarita,
Summit, Tucson International Airport, Valencia West and San Xavier
Mission.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of South Central Arizona and Southeast Arizona,
including the following counties, in South Central Arizona, Pima.
In Southeast Arizona, Cochise.

* WHEN...Until 900 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 706 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms in far northwest Cochise county, along and near
the San Pedro River north of Benson. Rainfall runoff will
impact both Ocotillo and Cascabel roads with significant
ponding of water. This will cause small stream flooding.
- This includes the following streams and drainages...
Ash Creek, Cadillac Wash, Paige Creek, Bear Creek, Soza Wash,
Turkey Creek, Teran Wash, Pacheco Wash, Deer Creek, Redrock
Creek, Palomas Wash, Tres Alamos Wash, Hot Springs Canyon and
San Pedro River.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Benson and Cascabel.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Tucson hookah lounge owner speaks out after man was fatally shot by police

  • Updated
  • 0
Tucson hookah lounge owner speaks out after man was fatally shot by police

TUCSON (KVOA) — Antonio Benitez owns Diamondz Lounge, the hookah lounge where a man was shot by Tucson Police on Saturday morning.

Benitez witnessed the shooting near Ajo Way and Interstate 19.

"People were saying it was unjustified," he said. "Personally, I think it was justified because they are police officers, they did warn him."

The lounge has been in business for one month. He said not only did police give he suspect three warnings but also told the suspect to drop the weapon.

"He still drew it, he specifically said "F" these cops so that acknowledges that he knew that they were there," Benitez said.

Benitez considered the suspect a friend, who was a regular and who was also highly intoxicated the morning he was shot. Benitez says the man went to his car to get his gun.

However, sources told News 4 Tucson, the suspect smuggled the gun into the lounge was seen waving it inside.

The lounge's surveillance video has been confiscated for the ongoing investigation.

Benitez added he had safety measures in place to protect his customer and firearms are not allowed inside.

"It doesn't matter you leave my building, you come back around the front you get in line, you get wanded patted down again if you're a man, you get wanded and flashed again, flash lighted again if you're a woman," he said.

Benitez has three security guards, including one armed officer.

Diamondz is the owner's third hookah lounge in Tucson, however, two no longer exist.

"Kings, which got shut down, not by TPD's choice but mine because it got red tagged for noise complaints," Benitez said. "My Paradox location again, I shut that down, me and the landlord shut that down because of a New Year's situation."

A situation he said was negligence on behalf of his former security guard.

"Another friend of mine got hit in the face by a stray bullet," he said.

Benitez also owns another hookah lounge in Tempe. He said he's had it for three years and never had any problems.

He also mentioned he was going to hire additional security for this Tucson business.

