Tucson hookah lounge owner speaks out after man was fatally shot by police

TUCSON (KVOA) — Antonio Benitez owns Diamondz Lounge, the hookah lounge where a man was shot by Tucson Police on Saturday morning.

Benitez witnessed the shooting near Ajo Way and Interstate 19.

"People were saying it was unjustified," he said. "Personally, I think it was justified because they are police officers, they did warn him."

The lounge has been in business for one month. He said not only did police give he suspect three warnings but also told the suspect to drop the weapon.

"He still drew it, he specifically said "F" these cops so that acknowledges that he knew that they were there," Benitez said.

Benitez considered the suspect a friend, who was a regular and who was also highly intoxicated the morning he was shot. Benitez says the man went to his car to get his gun.

However, sources told News 4 Tucson, the suspect smuggled the gun into the lounge was seen waving it inside.

The lounge's surveillance video has been confiscated for the ongoing investigation.

Benitez added he had safety measures in place to protect his customer and firearms are not allowed inside.

"It doesn't matter you leave my building, you come back around the front you get in line, you get wanded patted down again if you're a man, you get wanded and flashed again, flash lighted again if you're a woman," he said.

Benitez has three security guards, including one armed officer.

Diamondz is the owner's third hookah lounge in Tucson, however, two no longer exist.

"Kings, which got shut down, not by TPD's choice but mine because it got red tagged for noise complaints," Benitez said. "My Paradox location again, I shut that down, me and the landlord shut that down because of a New Year's situation."

A situation he said was negligence on behalf of his former security guard.

"Another friend of mine got hit in the face by a stray bullet," he said.

Benitez also owns another hookah lounge in Tempe. He said he's had it for three years and never had any problems.

He also mentioned he was going to hire additional security for this Tucson business.