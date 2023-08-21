 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona...
Southwestern Graham County in southeastern Arizona...
Southeastern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 415 PM MST.

* At 328 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles south of
San Manuel, or 11 miles southeast of Oracle, moving northwest at 25
mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
Oracle, Mammoth, Saddlebrooke, San Manuel, Campo Bonito, Biosphere
2 and Redington.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Trump legal team agrees to $200,000 bond after meeting with Fulton County district attorney’s office

  • 0
Trump legal team agrees to $200,000 bond after meeting with Fulton County district attorney’s office

General view of the Fulton County Jail, after a grand jury brought back indictments against former President Donald Trump and 18 of his allies in their attempt to overturn the state's 2020 election results in Atlanta.

 Dustin Chambers/Reuters

(CNN) — Former President Donald Trump has agreed to a $200,000 bond and other release conditions after his lawyers met with the Fulton County district attorney’s office on Monday, according to court documents reviewed by CNN.

Several co-defendants in the sweeping Georgia racketeering case have also agreed to the terms of their bond agreements with the district attorney’s office on Monday.

Trump’s lawyers Todd Blanche, Jennifer Little and Drew Findling met with the district attorney’s office on Monday before the details of the bond agreement were released. Little and Findling are both based in the state, while Blanche has taken the helm as Trump’s primary defense attorney across his multiple criminal indictments.

The release conditions outlined in Trump’s bond order are more extensive than those laid out in the others approved earlier Monday in the case.

Unlike some of his co-defendants, the former president is explicitly barred in the order from using social media to target his 18 co-defendants in the case, as well as any witnesses and the 30 unindicted co-conspirators.

“The Defendant shall perform no act to intimidate any person known to him or her to be a codefendant or witness in this case or to otherwise obstruct the administration of justice,” the order signed by Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee states.

“The above shall include, but are not limited to, posts on social media or reposts of posts made by another individual on social media,” the order reads.

In addition to Trump’s bond orders, several more defendants had bond orders approved Monday. Conservative attorney John Eastman reached a $100,000 bond agreement with Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, and defendant Scott Hall, a bail bondsman, also reached a bond agreement with Willis, according to court filings. Hall’s bond was set at $10,000.

Kenneth Chesebro’s bond was set at $100,000 and Ray Smith’s was was set at $50,000.

The bond orders include similar language for release, such as that defendants must report to pre-trial supervision every 30 days, and can do so by phone. They’re also barred from communicating with the other 18 co-defendants or any witnesses about the case.

All of the 19 defendants in the case who were indicted last week, including Trump, are expected to turn themselves in this week ahead of a Friday deadline set by Willis, following last week’s sweeping indictment over Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

In a typical case in Fulton County when police make an arrest, the arrestee is booked into jail and must appear before a magistrate judge within 72 hours. That most likely won’t be the case for the defendants in this racketeering case. Because they have already been indicted and are expected to negotiate the terms of release and bond before surrendering at the jail, they most likely won’t have an initial court appearance, attorneys told CNN.

Law enforcement presence remains at an elevated level at the Fulton County court complex. Dozens of law enforcement vehicles are parked, lining the two block radius around the court as well as the government center where the 19 defendants are expected to negotiate the terms of release and bond with the district attorney’s office.

Law enforcement officers from the Fulton County sheriff’s office have been taking the lead in security outside the buildings, but members from other agencies and departments – like the US Marshals Service, who are responsible for courthouse security, as well as Atlanta police – also have been seen patrolling the area and staged outside of public entrances.

According to a news release from the sheriff’s office on Monday, the barricades around the Fulton County courthouse will remain in place until Saturday. The deadline for the defendants to turn themselves in is Friday at 12 p.m. ET.

This story has been updated with additional development.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Tierney Sneed, Devan Cole and Kaitlan Collins contributed to this report.