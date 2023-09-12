 Skip to main content
Trial date set for former Customs and Border Protection Agent accused of sexual assault

  Updated
  • 0
Mitchell

TUCSON (KVOA) — A trial date has been set in a disturbing case involving a former Customs and Border Protection agent accused of raping and kidnapping a teenage girl.

Former U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer Aaron Mitchell is scheduled to appear at the U.S. District Court in Tucson after being accused of luring a 15-year-old girl into his car.

Mitchell faces multiple charges, including one count of sexual assault and another count of sexual abuse.

Police stated that the young victim, who was just 15 years old at the time, told them that Mitchell drove her to an apartment where he continuously assaulted her.

Douglas Police Officer John Owen said, "From my understanding, there was video evidence of him arriving at the location where this incident occurred and picking up the minor."

Police also mentioned that the alleged assault took place in the spring of last year, on April 25th, at an apartment in Sierra Vista. I had a chance to speak with the Douglas Police, and they mentioned that they have some DNA evidence against Mitchell, but they urge anyone with information to come forward.

"We want the public to be aware of this incident so that if there are other incidents we are not aware of, we can handle them appropriately regarding Mr. Mitchell," said Owen.

The Douglas Police Department has reported only one victim so far. Currently, Mitchell is behind bars, awaiting his day in court on December 19th.

