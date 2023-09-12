Trial date set for former Customs and Border Protection Agent accused of sexual assault

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM MST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the following county, Pima. * WHEN...Until 715 PM MST. * IMPACTS...Rises in small streams and normally dry washes. Some low-water crossings may become impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 518 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1.25 inchES of rain has fallen. This Flood Advisory replaces the Flood Advisory currently in effect for Green Valley and extends the time and expands the area of the Flood Advisory. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Sahuarita, Green Valley. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. &&