TPD police chief releases statement on Tyre Nichols investigation

TUCSON (KVOA) — Tucson Police Chief, Chad Kasmar, released a statement regarding the Tyre Nichols investigation.
His statement reads:
On behalf of myself and my entire leadership team, I would like to express my sincere condolences to Mr. Tyre Nichols’ family, his friends, colleagues and the Memphis community. The brutality suffered by Mr. Nichols on January 7th, 2023, resulted in his inexcusable death. This leaves everyone, including police officers, disgusted, infuriated, heartbroken and outraged. The individuals involved have rightly been terminated and criminally charged. There is no excuse for their actions. The five Memphis Officers betrayed their oath of office, disgraced the law enforcement profession, and cast shame on the officers across the nation who work selflessly each day to protect their communities.
The Tucson Police Department condemns, in the strongest possible terms, all inappropriate and unlawful use of force. As police officers, we have a solemn duty to “protect and serve” our entire community. It is only through building genuine relationships with our community that we can successfully accomplish this duty. Recognizing the level of trust and responsibility that is necessary to make this partnership work, the Tucson Police Department is committed to providing our officers with the training and skills necessary for them to connect in meaningful ways with the community on a daily basis.
I am committed to ensuring that our Tucson community members are treated with dignity and respect, regardless of race, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation, or socioeconomic status.
Chief Chad Kasmar, Tucson Police Department
"