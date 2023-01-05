TPD officers cleared of wrongdoing in deadly shooting

Tucson (KVOA) Two Tucson Police officers who shot and killed a man now know their fate.
The shooting happened last August at a southside Tucson Hookah lounge.
A two page letter from the Pima County Attorney's office was sent to Chief Chad Kasmar and Sheriff Chris Nanos telling them they will not prosecute the officers who shot and killed an armed man.
The Pima Regional Critical Incident Team investigated the officer involved shooting and presented its findings to the County Attorney's office.
The letter reads, "Officers Gist and Martin were justified in using deadly force against the unlawful deadly force by Mr. Mahamat."
Angela Gist, a 15-year veteran and Alexander Martin, who has been with the department for four years, responded to the Diamondz Lounge on Aug. 20 at 3:00 a.m.
The original call was a fight in progress, but when the officers arrived the people involved had left. That's when another incident occurred with 25-year-old Adum Mahamat.
The owner, Antonio Benitez, witnessed the shooting and told News 4 Tucson last August.
"TPD told him three times to drop your weapon. I even told him to drop your weapon."
The report stated, "Mahamat walked straight toward Ofc. Gist. In his right hand he had a pistol. He reached across his body with his left hand and racked the semi-automatic pistol."
The report goes on to read they asked him repeatedly to drop the weapon.
"He did not and continued to walk toward Officer Gist."
The officers opened fire, he spun around and fell.
Benitez told News 4 Tucson, "They started rendering aid instantly once they got the gun away from him."
The report concludes, "When Officers Gist and Martin used deadly force, that force could be immediately necessary to protect themselves and others from that threat. For these reasons, this office declines to file any criminal charges against Officers Gist and Martin."
Mike Storie represents the officers he told News 4 Tucson, "It's the right decision. They finally got it right. It was totally justified in everything I saw. So how are the officers doing? That was a rough one. Because it was a very unexpected situation there were tons of people. It was scary. They are glad it's wrapped up."