TPD investigating how gun got into hands of 15-year-old who used it to kill his mother

TUCSON (KVOA) - A far eastside neighborhood still reeling over a murder suicide that involved a mother and son.
It happened last Friday.
Tucson police said they received a 9-1-1 call saying family members in a house were unresponsive.
Tucson police said they are investigating how the gun used by 15-year old Miguel Ubri came into his possession. Police said he shot and killed his mother, 37-year-old Brittany Sutherland
Outside the house there is a makeshift memorial where people are coming by to pay their respects...
Anita Orme is a family friend.
She told News 4 Tucson, "We know that unforeseen occurrences come. We know tragedies happen, but this was so close to home we can't even process it."
She said her daughter is Sutherland's childhood friend.
"We were just all together...We were just all together at a performance . My granddaughter had her senior performance."
Anita never imagined what was to come next...15 year old Miguel Ubri shooting his mother and then turning the gun on himself.
She commented, "They were a beautiful brilliant family. Hardworking father, devoted...I mean serious devoted mother and even her son was a special guy and the little one...That's why this is shocking."
She also added, "You never know what is in the minds and hearts of people....And not having any idea what led to this tragedy makes it even harder to process...We wish we had those answers and that's what hurts the most because we don't have those answers. The two important people are not here."
For now, all they are left with is grief... Leaning on their faith to get them through this.
"We believe we will see them again, but for now we have to live with the emptiness and the pain they are not here."
A neighbor also mentioned to us the couple has a young daughter and the mother had dropped her off at school prior to the shooting.
The neighborhood is still in shock.