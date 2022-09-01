 Skip to main content
TPD investigating a deadly stabbing on Tucson's southside

  Updated
TUCSON (KVOA) - The Tucson Police Department is investigating a deadly stabbing at a local Family Dollar store on Wednesday. 

Tucson Police responded to reports of a disturbance at a local Family Dollar store parking lot on 5713 S. Park Ave. Upon arriving, 45-year-old Tyron Jvon Podzemny was found with severe stab wounds. 

Police say he died later at the scene.

Detectives believe he was loitering around the store, pulling on a vehicle’s door handles. Staff proceeded to call 9-1-1 and police say some sort of confrontation unfolded. 

This remains a developing story. Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest. 

Rebeca Moreno is a News Producer for News 4 Tucson. She graduated from the University of Arizona. Go Wildcats!

