TPD investigates homicide near downtown

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson police are investigating a homicide that occurred near Stone and University Boulevard on Friday.
It happened in the parking lot of a mortuary.
Tucson Police told News 4 Tucson the funeral director found an unresponsive mail inside a vehicle and called 9-1-1. The call came in at 11:33 A.M.
Police had the area of around the funeral home flooded with officers on the ground and in the air.
Officers pulled the victim out of the vehicle and gave him CPR.
They're not releasing his name, or the cause of death.
One woman who works across the street from the mortuary has a window that looks at the parking she says she saw the vehicle and claims she never a gunshot or anything.
She said the neighborhood, "It's very safe. Everybody is aware of each other and we watch out for each other so this is very scary."
Police closed off parts of University Boulevard, blocked off the alley, the parking lot, Stone Ave and Seventh Street. It made it impossible for students to go to and from school.
News 4 Tucson spoke to a student who was trying to get back into her apartment, She asked not to be identified.
"I just come back from school and like everything is blocked. They're just telling me I have to go through an alley. I'm not going through the alley. I'm alone you never know."
A police officer did walk her through the alley.
When she learned they were investigating a homicide she was concerned for her safety and others.
"It's right in front of my apartment. Like no security nothing. Walking alone going to school it's definitely scary."
If you have information you are urged to call 9-1-1 or if you want to remain anonymous call 88-CRIME.