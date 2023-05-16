TPD hostage negotiators train monthly

TUCSON (KVOA) - Hostage negotiators play a critical role of any crisis situation.
Tucson Police Department holds monthly training for their team.
News 4 Tucson was allowed to attend.
From the LRAD or long range acoustic device used in some situations to training sessions. This month involved negotiating with Veterans and people dealing with PTSD.
Alex Lara is with the Veteran's Administration suicide prevention.
"Our Veteran population is very unique, coming with them a lot of different experiences in their backgrounds in their time in the military. Experiences the civilian population doesn't have. So I think it's really great that they are doing this training."
Emily Hintz Clark agrees. Her full time assignment is patrol, she volunteered for the Hostage Negotiations Crisis Team. She told News 4 Tucson, "They've done a lot for us, the least we can do i there for them as they try to sort their way thought everything that comes after what they've done for us."
Mary Pekas is retired military and is currently a detective with the Adult Sexual Unit. She said, this area is a military community many who have invisible wounds and injuries. "Sometimes those people need the assistance of people to listen and help them get through whatever crisis they are going through so they can make better decision for themselves so we don't end up with a situation where someone is harming themselves or killing themselves."
Lt. Lauren Pettey is the commander of the unit. She oversees 20 plus specially trained officers. "You go through a 40 hour FBI negotiation course, you have to show proficiency as well."
In 2022, they responded to 52 crisis situations.
Just three months ago they were at an Eastside neighborhood where a man barricaded himself in a house and was randomly shooting out a window.
The month before they were at The Waffle House on the Westside where a man barricaded himself in the bathroom.
Detective Tristan Pittenridge is the hostage negotiator who helped in Waffle House crisis. He's assigned to the Aggravated Assault Unit.
"We just want to solve the situation as peacefully as possible and help people you know. It's not always a bad with a gun holding 10 people in a bank hostage. A lot of times it just people having a bad day and we might be the only person that can help them that day. We might be the only person they have to talk to. So like I said it if feels good to be that guy sometimes."