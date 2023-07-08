 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with afternoon temperatures
from 108 to 115 and a major risk of heat related impacts.

* WHERE...Most of Pima county, South Central and Southeast Pinal
county and the Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...Until Thursday July 13th, 2023.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Teens among at least 8 injured in shooting at Texas party, police say

  • Updated
  • 0
 KVIA

(CNN) — At least eight people ages 15 to 18 were injured in a shooting after an argument broke out between two groups at a house party in El Paso, Texas, authorities said Saturday.

The shooting happened Friday night at a house where El Paso city police said over a hundred people were in attendance by the time officers arrived, according to a statement.

“The investigation revealed there was a party being held at a residence and uninvited guests arrived to the party,” the news release stated.

As an argument began, a shooter began firing into the crowd, striking several people, authorities said.

Several people were fleeing when officers arrived, police said. The department’s gang unit responded to assist with the investigation.

The shooting victims included two 16-year-old girls, three 16-year-old boys and a 15-year-old girl, according to police.

Two 18-year-olds also were hurt, police said.

Six of those injured were transported to hospitals with non life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The shooting is among over 360 mass shootings to occur in the United States so far in 2023, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

There have been 2,146 US shootings this year where children ages 12 to 17 have been injured, the archive’s data shows.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

