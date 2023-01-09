Suspect believed to have shot Scottsdale officer dies after Saturday shootout, officer released from hospital

TEMPE, Ariz. — The man police believe shot a Scottsdale police officer in Phoenix Friday night has died after a shootout with police in Tempe early Saturday evening. The officer who was shot Friday has since been released from the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.
Kenneth Hearne's death was confirmed in a tweet from Phoenix City Councilman Sal DiCiccio later Saturday night.
The injured sergeant, Scott Galbraith, was released from the hospital and returned home for his continued recovery, Scottsdale police announced on Sunday.
Galbraith is a supervisor with Scottsdale police's Special Assignment Unit, which a police spokesman described as "basically [their] full-time SWAT Team." Galbraith has been with the department for 19 years.
Phoenix police said they arrested Hearne around 5:15 p.m., Saturday evening after a shootout at 4677 S. Lakeshore Drive in Tempe, near Baseline and Rural roads. Hearne was injured in the shootout and was transferred to a local hospital, police said.
Officers were investigating leads in the area when they encountered Hearne, who was armed with a gun, a Phoenix police spokesman said. Officers approached Hearne and "separated him from the gun," the spokesman said.
Hearne was taken to a hospital in "extremely critical condition," the spokesman said. City Councilman Sal DiCiccio later tweeted that Hearne died.
The Tempe Police Department is investigating the incident.
The initial incident happened around 7 p.m. at an apartment complex near 2nd Avenue and Roosevelt Street.
Scottsdale police said officers with the Special Assignments Unit were serving a search warrant in the complex and were met at the front door by a woman and child who told police no one else was home.
Officers said while they removed the mother and child from the home; they recognized someone they believed to be the suspect in the hallway.
Police said the suspect ducked inside a room and started firing a gun through the wall, striking an SAU sergeant.
Police said officers and the suspect engaged in gunfire, at which point the suspect hopped over a second-story balcony and fled from the scene.