Stolen truck appears on social media for sale

TUCSON (KVOA) - It seldom happens but when it does detectives are overjoyed.
An SUV was reported stolen out of Tucson Wednesday morning and within hours the vehicle was recovered.
The stolen vehicle was located in the area of Drexel and Alvernon.
Sheriff's detectives tell News 4 Tucson the owner of the vehicle they saw their SUV posted on social media for sale.
They immediately called 9-1-1.
Detective Kristopher Joyce said, "The owner was working with the sheriff's department and it was the San Xavier deputies that were able to notify us of where the vehicle was possibly located at."
Detective Joyce is one of the auto theft detectives on scene where the stolen white GMC SUV was located. It was stolen Wednesday morning from a Tucson business. Tucson police took the initial report.
The detective is a 10 year veteran of the sheriff's department.
He told us thieves prefer trucks and SUV's.
In 2022, the sheriff's department investigated over 500 stolen vehicles. So far this year 183.
He had some tips to keep your vehicles safe.
"Basically make sure your vehicles are locked, make sure what really helps us as well are security cameras outside the residence. Making sure that you don't leave your keys in the vehicle that's also very big."
There were no arrests.
Detectives said they were working on some leads.
The victim declined to be interviewed telling News 4 Tucson it was an ongoing investigation.