Sierra Vista Police Department selects new police chief

TUCSON (KVOA) — The Sierra Vista Police Department has selected Deputy Police Chief Chris Heiser to serve as the next police chief.
Hiser is a 20-year veteran of the department who worked his way up through the ranks serving as a detective sergeant, patrol lieutenant, and tactical unit commander.
He also served at the Administrative Services Division Commander for six years and served as interim director of Southeastern Arizona Communications on two separate occasions.
“I’m grateful to Chief Thrasher for the excellent job he did as chief and the many years he has spent serving our community with the Sierra Vista Police Department,” City Manager Chuck Potucek says. “I’m confident Chief Hiser will continue to lead our police force with the integrity and professionalism he has demonstrated throughout his career.”
Police Chief Adam Thrasher is retiring after over 27 years of service.