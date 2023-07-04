 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with afternoon temperatures from
109 to 115 and a major risk of heat related impacts. Temperatures
will be a bit cooler Wednesday and just below excessive heat
criteria before increasing again Thursday through Friday. However
due to the cumulative affect of heat on human bodies, the warning
will be remain in effect through Friday.

* WHERE...Most of Pima county, South Central and Southeast Pinal
county and the Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential
for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or
participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the latest
health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local officials.
Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or ask questions
about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and
pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any
circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.
Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear
lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk
during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health
Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded
or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be
moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency!
Call 9 1 1.

&&

Shooting in Fort Worth leaves at least 3 dead and 8 others wounded

  • Updated
  • 0
Police-caution-tape
By Timothy Clemons

(CNN) — Gunfire erupted just before midnight Monday in Fort Worth, Texas, leaving at least three dead and eight others wounded, police said.

Ten of the victims are adults and one a minor, according to a news release from the Fort Worth Police Department’s homicide unit.

Officers discovered multiple people shot in a parking lot in the Horne Street area of the Como neighborhood, police said. Several victims were brought to local hospitals by private vehicles, while others were transported by ambulance, authorities said. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

“We had a shooting. It appears that we had multiple victims that were shot. Probably three of them were transported to Harris Southwest,” police Capt. Shawn Murray said during a news conference. “Five more victims were transported to John Peter Smith.”

It’s too early to tell if the shooting was gang related, a domestic dispute, or something else, police said.

There was a large crowd in the neighborhood when police responded, Murray said.

“Traditionally, the Como neighborhood, July 3 is their big celebration,” said Murray. The sound of fireworks could occasionally be heard in the background as he spoke to reporters.

“They have their parade, and July 3 in the evening, they gather up as a neighborhood and come together,” he said.

Witness Mike Valle told CNN his friends had warned him the annual event can get out of hand.

On the same date and in the same area, eight people were shot and a child was hit by a vehicle after gunfire broke out following an argument near a car wash in 2021.

“My heart breaks for the victims, their loved ones, and the entire Como community that works to build positivity and celebration in their community and our city,” Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker said Tuesday in a tweet.

Last year, a gunman opened fire on a July Fourth parade in Highland Park, Illinois, killing seven people between the ages of 8 to 85 and injuring dozens more. The ensuing manhunt paralyzed the Chicago area before a suspect was arrested later in the day.

The deadly gunfire in Fort Worth is one of at least 345 mass shootings in the nation this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

The archive, like CNN, defines a mass shooting as one in which four or more people are shot, not including the shooter.

Police are also investigating a mass shooting in Philadelphia they believe left five people dead and two children injured Monday evening. They have arrested a suspect who they say had a bulletproof vest, an AR-15 style rifle and a handgun.

The-CNN-Wire

