Sheriff calls man suspected of fatally shooting two law enforcement officers 'a terrorist on a mission'

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... East Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona... * Until 645 PM MST. * At 341 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Tucson, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Flowing Wells, Tanque Verde, Vail, Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, Catalina Foothills, Corona De Tucson and Rita Ranch. This includes the following Flash Flood Prone Locations... Harrison Rd at Pantano Wash, Houghton Rd from I-10 & Sahuarita Rd, Escalante Rd at Atterbury Wash, 1st Ave north of Fort Lowell Rd, Alamo Wash between Speedway and Grant, Andrada Rd east of Wentworth Rd, Drexel Rd east of Alvernon Way and Snyder Rd from Kolb Rd to Sabino Canyon Rd. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED; FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE