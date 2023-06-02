Remembering fallen TPD officer Erik Hite on anniversary

TUCSON (KVOA) — 15 years ago, Erik Hite was killed in the line of duty.
On June 1, 2008, Officer Hite was involved in a cross-town chase of a suspect who had been wildly shooting a gun and wounded a sheriff's deputy.
When Hite closed in on the shooter, he was shot and died the next day from his injuries.
The Air Force Veteran served with the Tucson Police Department for four years.
His wife, Nohemy Hite started the Erik Hite Foundation after he died.
The foundation provides affordable childcare services to first responders and military families.