Remembering fallen TPD officer Erik Hite on anniversary

  Updated
  • 0
Remembering Officer Erik Hite
By Meleny Gradillas

TUCSON (KVOA) — 15 years ago, Erik Hite was killed in the line of duty.

On June 1, 2008, Officer Hite was involved in a cross-town chase of a suspect who had been wildly shooting a gun and wounded a sheriff's deputy.

When Hite closed in on the shooter, he was shot and died the next day from his injuries.

The Air Force Veteran served with the Tucson Police Department for four years.

His wife, Nohemy Hite started the Erik Hite Foundation after he died.

The foundation provides affordable childcare services to first responders and military families.

Digital Content Producer

Sarika has been part of News 4 Tucson's digital team since October 2022.

