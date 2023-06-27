 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with with a high heat risk
and temperatures between 105 to 113 degrees.

* WHERE...Tucson Metro Area, Southeast Pinal County, Santa Cruz,
Cochise, Graham, and Greenlee Counties below 6000 feet.

* WHEN...In effect until 8 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Race car driver Jimmie Johnson’s in-laws and their 11-year-old grandson found dead in murder-suicide, police say

Jimmie Johnson's in-laws were killed Monday at a home in Muskogee, Oklahoma, according to police.

 John Raoux/AP/FILE

(CNN) — The parents and nephew of race car driver Jimmie Johnson’s wife, Chandra Janway Johnson, were killed Monday at a home in Muskogee, Oklahoma, according to a news release from the Muskogee Police Department. A police spokesperson told CNN it was a suspected murder-suicide.

On Monday, police received a 911 call from a woman who said “someone” had a gun and then hung up, according to the release.

“When officers arrived on scene they saw a subject laying in the hallway inside the front door,” the release read. “Shortly after arriving officers heard another gunshot from further inside the house.”

“Officers conducted a rescue of the subject laying inside the hallway and determined the subject was deceased,” the release added.

The officers also made announcements for any other person in the home to “come outside.”

“Once enough officers arrived on scene, a search of the residence was conducted and two more subjects were found deceased inside the residence,” the release read.

Authorities identified the people who died as 69-year-old Jack Janway and his wife, 68-year-old Terry Janway, along with their 11-year-old grandson, Dalton Janway.

NASCAR issued a statement Tuesday saying, “We are saddened by the tragic deaths of members of Chandra Johnson’s family. The entire NASCAR family extends its deepest support and condolences during this difficult time to Chandra, Jimmie and the entire Johnson & Janway families.”

The auto racing team Legacy Motor Club announced in a statement Tuesday that Johnson is withdrawing from this weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series event in Chicago. “The Johnson family has asked for privacy at this time and no further statements will be made,” the club said.

“It was traumatizing to find out that a longstanding family who had made so many contributions to our community were involved in this type of incident,” Mayor Marlon Coleman told CNN affiliate KOKI. “It was even more bone-chilling when we found out there were children involved.”

CNN’s Dianne Gallagher and David Close contributed to this report.