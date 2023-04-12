 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM MST THURSDAY FOR
GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 150, 151,
152, 153, AND 154...

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM to 8 PM MST Thursday. The
Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.

* TIMING...11 AM MST to 8 PM MST Thursday.

* WINDS...Southwesterly 20-foot winds of 17 to 25 MPH with
gusts between 35 and 40 MPH.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A
combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry
vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire
growth.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.

&&

Polling shows Arizona residents in support of armed resource officers on school campuses

  • Updated
  • 0
Arizona
Adobe Stock/FILE

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) -- A poll recently released by Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne shows that most Arizona residents are in support for armed school resource officers on school campuses. 

This poll follows the arrest of a student at Betty Fairfax high school who brought a gun onto campus just days ago.

The statewide poll reported that 81% of respondents supported having a law enforcement officer on school property, and another 78% who consider school safety very important.

Previously in the Phoenix Union High School District (PXU), 80% of respondents in another poll said that they believe resource officers have a role on campus, and 82% said they had seen positive interactions between officers and students.

PXU removed the officers from campus in 2020, but Superintendent Horne hopes to have officers reinstated on school campuses statewide. 

