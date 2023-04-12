Polling shows Arizona residents in support of armed resource officers on school campuses

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) -- A poll recently released by Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne shows that most Arizona residents are in support for armed school resource officers on school campuses.
This poll follows the arrest of a student at Betty Fairfax high school who brought a gun onto campus just days ago.
The statewide poll reported that 81% of respondents supported having a law enforcement officer on school property, and another 78% who consider school safety very important.
Previously in the Phoenix Union High School District (PXU), 80% of respondents in another poll said that they believe resource officers have a role on campus, and 82% said they had seen positive interactions between officers and students.
PXU removed the officers from campus in 2020, but Superintendent Horne hopes to have officers reinstated on school campuses statewide.