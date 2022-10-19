Police Union says staffing is at an all time low

TUCSON (KVOA) - According to some Tucson police officials there's new cause for concern.
The staffing shortage News 4 has been reporting for a while now is at an all time low.
The Tucson Police Officers Association represents the officers they say staffing levels are at 700 the lowest ever.
The Public Information Office told News 4 Tucson, there's 748. The numbers are way down.
Sgt. Derek Duffy is the grievance chairman for TPOA. He said between attrition and retirement they are losing 30 officers a year.
"It's something that in 24 years if we don't change anything we will no longer have a police department here in the City of Tucson."
He also said, "Without having the new recruits come in and fill the academy classes and the rate we have leaving it's not going to get any better."
The question, "Is the public safe'?
Sgt. Duffy responded, "I want to say that we are out there and we will get to you when you call on the violent calls but it's a I don't want to create fear or anything like that. We're definitely not getting to the calls in a timely manner like we used to."
Jennifer Ellis lives in an apartment complex and knows all too well about wait times.
"It takes them three or four hours to respond to a call and it doesn't matter what kind of call unfortunately"
Sgt. Duffy replied, "I feel bad I wished there was something we could do to change that but until we get more officers and we start to fully staff our department those wait times are going to keep happening and happening."
Ellis is concerned about the low Tucson police staffing especially since the apartment complex she lives in is always having issues with broken door locks.
"We always have people come and do drugs knowing that I can't get a cop there quick enough because I have a child and there's other children that live there makes me feel unsafe."
City councilman Steve Kozachik told News 4 Tucson, " We've demonstrated our support for TPD we are in cold weather cities right now actively recruiting and Lupita it is not an easy position to fill not in Tucson or not in anywhere in the country."
He added that the council and community is behind our Police Department. "We gave them a market adjustment a year-and-a-half ago. The voters passed Prop 101 to add several millions of dollars to add to their amenities their cars, their facilities, their equipment."
He says the public is safe in the city, and the City of Tucson is actively hiring police officers.