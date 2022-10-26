Police seek public’s help in identifying victim in fatal pedestrian crash in Sierra Vista

UPDATE: The victim has been identified, according to Sierra Vista Police Department.
SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KVOA) — Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a pedestrian who died after being struck by two vehicles in Sierra Vista last Saturday.
Officers responded to the intersection of Highway 92 near E. Snyder Boulevard, where a woman was struck, police say.
In a news release, Sierra Vista Police Department said the pedestrian had been walking southbound on the multi-use path along Highway 92 when she was struck.
As of Wednesday, officials have not been able to identify the woman.
She is described as approximately 60 years old; White; 5 feet, 7 inches tall; with blue eyes and gray and light brown hair.
She was wearing a green t-shirt with a pocket on the left breast, Levi Strauss blue jeans, and no shoes or jewelry. Police say the woman had no teeth and did not have dentures in her mouth at the time of the incident. She has no scars, marks, or tattoos. She was wearing “Elle” brand glasses.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective John Andela at 520-452-7500.