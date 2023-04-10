Police make an arrest following a homicide investigation in central Tucson.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Detectives have identified and arrested 25-year-old Avanti Antonio Pitko as a suspect in the murder of 24-year-old Bailea Rae McDermott.

On Thursday, officers were dispatched to a house in the 4300 block of E. Linden Street with reports of a dead person inside.

Officers cleared the home and reported the victim, McDermott, had signs of gunshot trauma. TFD medics pronounced McDermott dead at the scene.

Detectives say interviews and evidence at the scene led them to identify Pitko as a suspect.

TPD SWAT and officers located the suspect on Tucson’s east side. He was detained without incident.

Investigators learned that Pitko wasn’t acquainted with the victim, but Pitko was in a previous domestic partnership with another resident a the time.

Pitko was charged with 1st-degree murder, and he was booked into the Pima County Jail.

Pitko is being held on a $500,000 bond.