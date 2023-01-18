Police looking for suspect accused of firing gun inside Tucson mental health clinic

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson Police are looking for a man with a gun walked into the Crisis Response Center on Tuesday night and fired off a shot.
Tucson police tell News 4 Tucson the call came in just after 9 last night. A staff member called 9-1-1 and told police a white male wearing a black jacket walked into the lobby and fired a gun.
The facility was placed on lockdown and Tucson police searched the area looking for the suspect.
News 4 Tucson was told the Violent Crimes Unit is investigating.
Connections Health Solutions runs the Crisis Response Center and sent this statement.
"As a behavioral health crisis leader and pioneer of 24/7 immediate access to comprehensive behavioral health care, providing immediate access to care and connecting people to benefits and community resources is the very reason for our existence at Connections Health Solutions. The individuals we serve and our team are our top priority. Since inception, we have helped hundreds of thousands of patients at our Tucson and Phoenix facilities, the two largest behavioral health facilities in the nation," said Connections Health Solutions, who runs the Crisis Response Center.
"We strive to put people on the journey to recovery through our offering of stabilization services, in partnership with healthcare leaders, law enforcement and criminal justice leaders, policymakers and the local community. We have the opportunity to work with local authorities on a daily basis and are very much aligned in perspective on the issue of mental health. Regarding the recent incident at our Tucson Crisis Response Center, we are relieved and incredibly grateful to share that it has been confirmed that no one was injured. As there is an ongoing investigation, we are unable to provide additional information at this time. We will continue to cooperate with our partners at the Tucson Police Department and provide as much assistance as possible," they added.
Sgt. Erin Gibson is with the Pima County Sheriff's Dept who is the head of the Mental Support Unit. They are among the law enforcement agencies that utilize the CRC's services.
"The Crisis Response Center in an invaluable to the community," she said.
It's a behavioral health crisis center and provides 24/7 immediate help.
"So, if somebody is in crisis and they are a danger to themselves and danger to others and they need help immediately they can be taken to the crisis response center and receive those services." added Sgt. Gibson.
If you have information call 9-1-1 or 88-crime.