Police investigating serious hit and run collision involving a pedestrian on the southside

Police Lights
MGN

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson Police Operations Division South are investigating a serious injury collision in South Tucson Sunday night. 

Police say the collision happened in the area of West Columbia Street and South 12th Avenue. 

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area as they investigate. Drivers can expect delays over the next several hours. Police ask drivers to find an alternate route. 

This remains a developing story. Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest. 

