Police investigating serious hit and run collision involving a pedestrian on the southside

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson Police Operations Division South are investigating a serious injury collision in South Tucson Sunday night.
Police say the collision happened in the area of West Columbia Street and South 12th Avenue.
Police are asking drivers to avoid the area as they investigate. Drivers can expect delays over the next several hours. Police ask drivers to find an alternate route.
🚨TRAFFIC ALERT🚨— Sergeant Richard Gradillas (@SgtGradillas) May 30, 2022
Officers from @ops_south are asking drivers to avoid the area of W. Columbia St. & S. 12th Ave. as officers are investigating a serious injury hit and run collision involving a pedestrian. Expect delays for next several hours.
Please find an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/P2ZYc6whM7