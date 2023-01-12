Police ID victim and suspect in murder-suicide in Sahuarita

TUCSON (KVOA) — Authorities have identified the victim and suspect in the murder-suicide that occurred Thursday in Sahuarita.
Officers responded to a residence in reports to a homicide in the 1300 block of W. Via Cerro Colorado.
Upon arrival, offices located two individuals suffering from obvious signs of trauma.
Both individuals were pronounced dead at the scene.
The victim has been identified as 82-year-old Sahuarita resident, Janet Johnson, and the suspect has been identified as 82-year-old Mark Johnson.
Upon further investigation, detectives learned that Mr. Johnson shot his wife and then called 911. It was reported that he "murdered my wife," and then took his own life.
News 4 Tucson spoke with some neighbors after the incident.
"Couldn't be more shocking. Couldn't be more shocking. This is a gated community, it's a retirement community. I should probably play megaball. I should probably play the lottery tonight because those are the odds," said neighbor, Joel Richardson.
Lt. Mike Falquez with the Sahuarita Police Department said they rarely have homicides.
"We rarely have homicides in Sahuarita. Back in 20-19 was the first one we had in 10 years. So, it is a very rare occurrence, this is a very safe neighborhood," said Lt. Falquez.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact the SPD at 911, 520-344-7000, or on the Tip Line at 520-445-7864.