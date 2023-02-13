Police hostage negotiator called to northeast side home

TUCSON (KVOA) - News 4 Tucson is tracking a developing story, as a Tucson Police SWAT team is at a home near East Speedway Boulevard and North Houghton Road.
At this point, few details are available, but News 4 Tucson can confirm, this started Monday morning with a call about someone firing gunshots in the area of the 700 block of Northern Vista Place.
The call has now turned into a barricaded person situation, and a TPD hostage negotiator has arrived at the scene.
As of right now, there have been no reports of any injuries.
TPD is asking that you avoid the area.
Stay with News 4 Tucson for updates throughout the day.