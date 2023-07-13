 Skip to main content
Pima Regional Critical Incident Team investigates 8 officer involved shootings

  • Updated
  • 0
OIS

TUCSON (KVOA) - There's been an officer involved shooting on the city's southside.

Tucson police said a SWAT officer shot and killed a suspect who was armed.

Family members told News 4 Tucson the suspect who was shot and killed was 30-year-old Daniel Sheehan.

Neighbors said it happened in his father's house on East 32nd street.

Devan Crosby works in the area he said, "I have trust in the police and I think they know how to do their job. So whatever happens, happens."

What happened according to Tucson police started to unfold on Wednesday as a home invasion in as Eastside neighborhood on East Calle Mercurio.

Sgt. Richard Gradillas, spokesman for Tucson Police said, "During their investigation officers learned that an adult male suspect was armed with a firearm had left the area prior to police arrival."

Also detectives learned the suspect was at a residence on East 32nd street. They served a search warrant, SWAT and Hostage Negotiators took part.

Officers communicated with the suspect.

Sgt. Gradilllas said, "The suspect eventually exited the residence armed with the handgun and briefly spoke with officers. the male retreated back to the residence officers continued negotiations."

It's unclear what happened during those negotiations because just after three Thursday morning Sgt. Gradillas said, "A TPD officer discharged his department approved rifle striking the suspect."

News 4 Tucson spoke to several people in the neighborhood who asked not to be identified and who were very concerned about the incident.

"That makes me very nervous. I have a little girl. Just to see that happen so close to me without knowing about it is very very scary."

One neighbor said this is a rough neighborhood.

"In the beginning when we first moved, it was a lot of shootings, a lot of this and that, it kind of goes like this, and then it comes back up. It goes back and forth."

The Pima Regional Critical Incident Team is now investigating the shooting.

So far this year... they've investigated eight officer involved shootings...

The breakdown...

Oro Valley

One

Pima County Sheriff's Department

One

Tucson Police

Six

Tags

