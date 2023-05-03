Pima County Sheriff's Department investigating northwest Tucson shooting

TUCSON (KVOA) — Pima County Sheriff's Department is investigating a shots fired call in northwest Tucson.
The incident happened Southeast of Oracle Road and Rudasill Road.
It occurred between two subjects. One was injured and taken to the hospital.
Currently, all parties involved in the incident are on the scene.
There is no threat to the public.
The investigation is still ongoing.
Stay with News 4 Tucson for updates.
