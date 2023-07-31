Pima County Attorney's Office release evidence from deadly shooting of UA professor

TUCSON (KVOA) — News 4 Tucson has obtained never before seen video from the deadly shooting in October that left a University of Arizona professor dead.

For the first time, we are getting a look inside the University of Arizona during October's deadly shooting.

Suspect identified in shooting death of UA professor TUCSON (KVOA) — A person is dead and another is in custody following a shooting at the Unive…

News 4 Tucson received evidence from the Pima County Attorney's Office as part of a records request.

The horrific shooting happened October 5, 2022.

In multiple videos, you can see officers with weapons drawn as they clear rooms in the John Harshbarger building where the deadly shooting happened leaving beloved professor and Hydrology department head, Thomas Meixner, dead.

Officers never found the suspected shooting Murad Dervish on campus because he was able to get away from the scene.

He was found later after a police pursuit near Gila Bend.

You can see Dervish being processed by officers after his arrest and then facing questions during his first interview.

Dervish said he wanted a lawyer before answering any questions.

Detectives withheld telling him he was wanted for murder, but they said they were investigating an aggravated assault.

“You don’t want to talk to me without a lawyer that’s fine. We can write this up pretty quick. We have quite a bit of evidence and I think you know what that evidence is but I'm not going to press you for any questions. It’s unfortunate because I would like to hear your story," the officer said.

Dervish responded, "Maybe you’ll be able to hear my story in court.”

Dervish is still facing charges for the deadly shooting.

His defense team has been trying to make a case for insanity.