Phoenix police fatally shoot suspect

PHOENIX — Phoenix police shot and killed a suspect Monday night. Officers reportedly used less-lethal force, but the suspect pulled out a gun and pointed it at officers.
Phoenix police said no officers were hurt in the shooting near 20th and Jackson streets.
Officers initially responded to a hit-and-run call near 7th and Lincoln streets and found an unoccupied vehicle with empty shell casings inside. Witnesses on the scene described the suspect and told police which way he'd gone.
It was at that point that officers shot the man. The suspect, only identified as a male in his 30s, died from his injuries on the scene.
Detectives are still investigating the shooting. No other community members were hurt, police said.
This is a developing story. Stay with 12News for updates.
