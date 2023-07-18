 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with near record high
temperature values of 107 to 113 expected.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro
Area, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County and
Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Phoenix police fatally shoot suspect

  • Updated
  • 0

An investigation is underway into an officer-involved shooting in Phoenix.

PHOENIX — Phoenix police shot and killed a suspect Monday night. Officers reportedly used less-lethal force, but the suspect pulled out a gun and pointed it at officers.

Phoenix police said no officers were hurt in the shooting near 20th and Jackson streets. 

Officers initially responded to a hit-and-run call near 7th and Lincoln streets and found an unoccupied vehicle with empty shell casings inside. Witnesses on the scene described the suspect and told police which way he'd gone.

It was at that point that officers shot the man. The suspect, only identified as a male in his 30s, died from his injuries on the scene.

Detectives are still investigating the shooting. No other community members were hurt, police said.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12News for updates. 

