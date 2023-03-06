Pedestrian killed in vehicle collision

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Tucson police have confirmed a man has died after a pedestrian collision in central Tucson on Saturday night.
56-year-old Clifford Wayne Haskins was transported to St. Joseph's Hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was hit while crossing S. Craycroft Road at approximately 11 p.m. on Saturday. Haskins died in the hospital while police were still on the scene of the collision.
Police say mid-block crossing by Haskins was the cause of the collision and have determined that the driver was not under the influence at the time of the collision, though narcotic paraphernalia was found on Haskins.
Police have not yet determined if impairment was a factor in Haskins' death.