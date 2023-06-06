PCSD putting brakes on street racing

TUCSON (KVOA) — Zero tolerance enforcement on street racing and street takeovers is making an impact.
According to the Pima County Sheriff's Department says as of late... They've had little to no activity on the county's streets.
Sheriff's officials tell News 4 Tucson this activity is extremely dangerous and it's putting people's lives at risk.
Detective Virginia Howard said, "The primary concern is their own safety um.. It's very dangerous for the individuals who are performing these acts, people have been injured at these street takeovers and the community has their concerns for their own well being."
Detective Howard is with the Community Engagement Team and has been a part of the zero tolerance enforcement effort for about a year.
A Youtube video showed just how dangerous street racing and street takeovers can be.
Lt. Robert Svek heads the traffic unit. "So these individuals that we are dealing with, will go out and block off intersections."
21-year-old Malikii Mack was recently arrested and charged with racing on highways, obstructing a highway or public thoroughfare, public nuisance, and disorderly conduct.
Lt. Svek added, "This individual in particular was producing Youtube videos and publicizing the take over events. We seized his videography equipment that he was utilizing to produce the take over videos."
Since the beginning of the year, the sheriff's department has been conducting zero tolerance enforcement.
Detective Howard added, "So we're trying to prevent the intersection takeovers from occurring in the first place so we're trying to do enforcement prior to them having the large gatherings at the intersections. That way we can help prevent people from being injured."
Sheriff's officials believe the zero tolerance enforcement is working and it's putting the brakes on street racing.