Patriots’ Jack Jones arrested after two loaded guns found in carry-on luggage, police say

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM MST MONDAY FOR STRONG GUSTY SOUTHWEST WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND HIGH FIRE DANGER FOR EASTERN PORTIONS OF FIRE WEATHER ZONE 150 AND FIRE WEATHER ZONES 151, 152, AND 154... The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM to 7 PM MST Monday. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 150, 151, 152, And 154. * TIMING...11 AM MST Monday morning until 7 PM MST Monday evening. * WINDS...Southwest at 15 to 25 mph, with gusts 35 to 40 mph. Brief occasional wind gusts to 45 mph will be possible near afternoon cloud buildups. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...5 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the potential to spread rapidly. * FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire growth. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona. &&