Over 100lbs. of Fentanyl found near railroad in Sahuarita

SAHUARITA (KVOA) - On Tuesday, Jan. 24 2023, police officers in Sahuarita made a drug bust along two stopped trains.
The Sahuarita Police Department responded to a report of suspicious activity near the 19000 block of Old Nogales Highway. Union Pacific Railroad personnel reported seeing a Hispanic male wearing camouflage in the area as well as some duffel bags on the ground near two stopped trains.
Police officers conducted an area search for the suspect, utilizing a Sahuarita Police Department drone and a Union Pacific Police K-9, but the suspect was not located.
Sahuarita police officers the located four duffle bags found to contain approximately 100lbs. of fentanyl, 80 lbs. of methamphetamine, and 7.6 lbs of heroin. The drugs were processed for evidence and turned over to a federal agency for a more detailed analysis and processing.
Fentanyl is now the leading cause of death among US adults who are between the ages of 18-45 according to the CDC. The Sahuarita Police Department tells us that three milligrams of fentanyl can be fatal. 100 grams of fentanyl contains over 15 million 3 mg. doses.
They also say that the street value of the seized fentanyl alone is worth more then 6.8 million dollars.
If you have information associated with this case, or observe any suspicious activity, you can contact the Sahuarita Police Department by calling 9-1-1 at any time, or (520) 344-7000 during business hours Monday through Friday or by contacting their TIP line at (520) 445-7847.