One man dead after officer-involved shooting in Nogales

TUCSON (KVOA) — A man has died after an officer-involved shooting in Nogales on Monday evening.
At 7:49 p.m., an officer contacted a man at the 1600 block of North Carl's Jr. Road after he noticed the man putting on, what looked like a ballistic vest and carrying a gun.
After the officer made contact, the suspect became combative and was carrying a knife in each hand. He threatened and approached the officers after he was told to drop the knives multiple times.
The two police officers discharged their handguns and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Both officers have been placed on administrative leave while this investigation is ongoing.
The suspect was identified as 31-year-old Edrei Toledo Ochoa.