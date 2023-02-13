 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO 2 AM MST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to near 50 mph
expected. Areas of blowing dust with reduced visibilities
likely.

* WHERE...Upper Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley, Tucson
Metro Area and South Central Pinal County.

* WHEN...From noon Tuesday to 2 AM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Cross winds with reduced visibilities in blowing dust making
travel difficult at times, especially along Interstate 10.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

One firefighter injured after technical rescue on cliffside in Wallingford

    WALLINGFORD, Connecticut (WFSB) -- One firefighter has suffered a laceration to his head after responding to a technical rescue off a cliff on Wisk-Key Wind Road.

The Wallingford Fire Department responded to the area earlier this evening for a complaint of an emotionally disturbed person.

“During the recovery effort a Wallingford volunteer firefighter was traversing rough terrain. He slipped and fell causing a laceration to his head. He was transported to the hospital for an evaluation,” said Sgt. Jaques, Wallingford Police Department.

Police say the victim is a man in his 50′s who appeared to be motionless at the base of the cliff deep in the woods.

Search and rescue are on scene and recovery efforts are underway.

There is no information on the victims injuries at this time.

The medical examiner in responding to the scene.

