One dead after deadly motorcycle collision

TUCSON (KVOA) — A motorcyclist has died after being involved in an accident on April 6.
Just after 10:20 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 400 block of North 4th Avenue for a report of a collision involving a motorcyclist. Upon arrival, authorities located a motorcyclist and two pedestrians involved in the incident.
The rider was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and two pedestrians were transported with minor injuries.
Officers determined that the motorcyclist had left a bar in the 4th Avenue area and traveling north on 4th Avenue in the multi-purpose center lane above the speed limit.
As the motorcyclist continued traveling norths, he hit the positive raised median for the single-line streetcar station.
The two women pedestrians who were sitting at the station when they were struck by motorcycle debris as the motorcycle continued to slide north on 4th Avenue.
The motorcyclist succumbed to his injuries on April 8. He has been identified as 50-year-old Ahren Walker Jackalone.
The investigation is ongoing.