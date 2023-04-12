 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM MST THURSDAY FOR
GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 150, 151,
152, 153, AND 154...

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM to 8 PM MST Thursday. The
Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.

* TIMING...11 AM MST to 8 PM MST Thursday.

* WINDS...Southwesterly 20-foot winds of 17 to 25 MPH with
gusts between 35 and 40 MPH.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A
combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry
vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire
growth.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.

&&

One dead after deadly motorcycle collision

  • Updated
  • 0
Police lights / crime background

TUCSON (KVOA) — A motorcyclist has died after being involved in an accident on April 6.

Just after 10:20 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 400 block of North 4th Avenue for a report of a collision involving a motorcyclist. Upon arrival, authorities located a motorcyclist and two pedestrians involved in the incident.

The rider was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and two pedestrians were transported with minor injuries. 

Officers determined that the motorcyclist had left a bar in the 4th Avenue area and traveling north on 4th Avenue in the multi-purpose center lane above the speed limit. 

As the motorcyclist continued traveling norths, he hit the positive raised median for the single-line streetcar station.

The two women pedestrians who were sitting at the station when they were struck by motorcycle debris as the motorcycle continued to slide north on 4th Avenue.

The motorcyclist succumbed to his injuries on April 8. He has been identified as 50-year-old Ahren Walker Jackalone.

The investigation is ongoing. Stay with News 4 Tucson for updates.

