Officer involved shooting leaves one man dead on Tucson's northside

TUCSON (KVOA) — A man has died after being involved in an officer involved shooting on Tucson's northside on Sunday night.
at 11:15 p.m., deputies were called to the 4100 block of North Reno Avenue for a report of a burglary in process.
It was indicated the victim's ex-boyfriend had forced entry into the residence and was still inside.
The victim was able to escape the residence, but reported an additional family member was still inside.
Deputies arrived on the scene and contacted the suspect inside the residence.
The suspect was armed with a knife.
They were given multiple commands to drop the knife, but didn't comply causing a deputy to discharged his weapon striking the suspect.
Deputies began rendering aid and requested medical attention.
The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.
No deputies or other members of the public were injured.
The Pima Regional Critical Incident Team has been activated to handle the criminal investigation of this incident.
The Tucson Police Department is the lead investigating agency for this officer involved shooting.
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department will be conducting a separate investigation to determine if any policy violations occurred.