New details in officer involved shooting in midtown Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) — New details have emerged about the officer involved shooting that left one man dead in midtown Tucson on March 14.

Just before 3:30 p.m., officers responded to the 2700 block of East Grant Road for reports of an armed robbery with a firearm.

Upon arrival, officers began searching the area on foot for the suspect. A sergeant located the suspect inside what officers were told was an occupied restaurant in the vicinity shortly after.

During the encounter with the suspect, the sergeant gave him multiple commands to get on the ground. The suspect refused to comply and pointed his gun at officers. The sergeant then discharged his rifle.

The officer who discharged his firearm is Sergeant Jesse Chlopowicz, a 14-year veteran with TPD.

There were reports that there were possibly other members hiding inside the restaurant, and officers later learned that they were able to escape uninjured.

SWAT personnel entered the restaurant and found the suspect with obvious signs of gunshot trauma. He has been identified as 37-year-old Nicholas Mauro Sosa. He was declared dead at the scene.