New 911 system coming to Pima County

  • Updated
  • 0
Pima-County-Sheriffs-Department-Generic

Pima County Sheriff’s Department takes recruits through driving training.

TUCSON (KVOA) - State of the art technology is coming to the 9-1-1 system in Pima County.

The transition takes place on Tuesday replacing the current decades-old analog system.

It's called Next Generation 9-1-1.

The new system promises to enhance the current system and to help deputies get to locations quicker and in turn making safer for you.

Sarah Rippberger has been with the Pima County Sheriff's department nearly five years. She is a telecommuter and handles 9-1-1 calls.

She's been using the decades-old system the entire time but starting Tuesday the system will go high tech to linear.

Rippberger said, "When people call 911 we will be able pinpoint their locations a little better and hopefully a little faster than we currently are."

The new system will also allow 9-1-1 callers to upload video and pictures.

"We will be able to send them a link where they can upload pictures or livestream video we can actually see what is going on and get that information and pictures out to the field to see what they are going into before they actually get there."

Deputy Adam Schoonover just transferred out of patrol where he spent 11 years.

He told News 4 Tucson, the new and improved system will help field deputies in many ways. "If we have access to that real time information we can coordinate our response to better handle the situation whether it's finding a car, finding a person maybe a subject walked away from an incident. "

He also added, "The bottom line to provide as much accurate information as you can to help law enforcement get to the bottom of the incident that the citizen is actually calling about."

Rippberger added, "I think this upgrade that we are getting is great for the community."

Tucson Police, Rural Metro, and Marana police have already made the transition.

In May University of Arizona police, Oro Valley police, and Pima County Sheriff's department Ajo district will also be joining them.

