Weather Alert

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 1130 AM MST.

* At 1044 AM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Kitt Peak,
or 18 miles east of Sells, and is nearly stationary.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
Kitt Peak and Pan Tak.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground
lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately.
Lightning is one of nature's leading killers. Remember, if you can
hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Missing 8-year-old boy found alive after more than a week in sewers

  • Updated
An 8-year-old boy was found alive in a sewer eight days after he went missing in Oldenburg, northwestern Germany.

The boy, identified by authorities only as Joe, was reported missing on the afternoon of June 17.

Joe was eventually rescued from the sewer system after a passer-by in the local area heard noises coming from a manhole cover early on Saturday morning and alerted the emergency services, the Oldenburg-Stadt / Ammerland police department said in a statement Tuesday.

Joe was found just 1,000 feet from his home address and was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was treated for hypothermia and dehydration.

Police said they didn't believe anyone else was involved in the incident.

An initial police report described Joe as having a learning disability. While the search was ongoing, they said he might misinterpret it as a game and continue hiding.

Joe's surname hasn't been made public, in accordance with Germany's privacy laws.

Immediately after the rescue, investigators started scanning the drainage system for clues to how he disappeared.

The authorities concluded Joe most likely climbed into a concrete drainage pipe while playing, and then crawled into the sewer system through a canal and got lost after several meters.

Investigators said that, between the entrance to the drainage system and the place where Joe was found, there are drainage manhole shafts and junctions at regular intervals where he was able to stand up.

Joe told police in an initial statement that he became increasingly disoriented while stuck in the sewers and was unable to find his way out.

"We are so happy -- truly," said police spokesman Stephan Klatte, according to CNN affiliate N-TV.

"That is absolute luck. Of course, there was a possibility that we wouldn't find the child there. Possibly -- if he had not made a sound or these noises would not have been heard, then we may not have found him there at all," Klatte added.

