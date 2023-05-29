Memorial Day DUI's

TUCSON (KVOA) - 16 suspected DUI drivers were taken off the street this Memorial Day weekend.
The Pima County Sheriff's department said that's one less than they had last year.
The Sheriff's department conducted what they call "DUI Saturation Patrols"
"Don't drive impaired and get a ride, drink at home. Don't put other people's safety in jeopardy because of your choice to drive impaired."
That's a message from Sergeant Clint Enderle who heads the DUI, Motors unit for the Pima County Sheriff's Department. He's been in that unit for 14 years.
News 4 Tucson hit the streets to get the public's reaction to 16 people getting arrested over the weekend.
Demarea Romo said, "I think it's a good idea. I think it's helping drunk drivers stay off the road especially and keeping other people safe."
Last year over the Memorial day three day weekend they arrested 17 suspected impaired drivers.
Carol Araiza commented, "We need to have people who are impaired off the road because people who are caught up being in the wrong place at the wrong time are dying."
In 2022 the Sheriff's department investigated 43 fatal collisions. More than half involved impaired drivers.
April Watahomgie said, "It's a serious issue and problem these days now and it's great they were able to catch that many people and make the roads safe and drivable for all of us. "
She added, "Great job police officers for doing your duty and saving people's lives."