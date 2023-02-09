Man who used Confederate flag against Capitol Police officer on January 6 sentenced to 3 years in prison

A Delaware man who carried a large Confederate flag inside the US Capitol during the January 6, 2021, riot and was part of the mob that chased a US Capitol Police officer has been sentenced to three years in prison.
DC District Judge Trevor McFadden found Kevin Seefried guilty in June of each of the five charges he faced, including obstructing an official proceeding, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building and entering and remaining in a restricted area.
During the bench trial before McFadden, USCP Officer Eugene Goodman testified that Seefried had jabbed the base of the flag pole toward him multiple times to try to push him away. Seefried, Goodman said, eventually moved back to rejoin the mob after the officer didn't move.
Before handing down his sentence, McFadden said it was "outrageous" and "egregious" that Seefried brought the Confederate flag to the Capitol that day and "used it to jab at an African American officer."
This story is breaking and will be updated.
